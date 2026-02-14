Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at B. Riley Securities

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Securities from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Cohu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of COHU opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.29. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $9,859,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,174,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Cohu

Here are the key news stories impacting Cohu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and topline beat: Q4 revenue rose ~29.9% year?over?year to $122.2M and slightly exceeded consensus, showing demand strength in testing equipment. MarketBeat Earnings

Revenue growth and topline beat: Q4 revenue rose ~29.9% year?over?year to $122.2M and slightly exceeded consensus, showing demand strength in testing equipment. Positive Sentiment: New HBM opportunity: Cohu is targeting $15M–$20M of HBM (high?bandwidth memory) revenue in 2026, signaling expanding exposure to higher?value AI/data?center markets. MSN Article

New HBM opportunity: Cohu is targeting $15M–$20M of HBM (high?bandwidth memory) revenue in 2026, signaling expanding exposure to higher?value AI/data?center markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts largely maintain conviction: Needham and TD Cowen reaffirmed Buy ratings and raised/maintained price targets ($33, $35), highlighting improving utilization, margin recovery and AI/data?center tailwinds. TipRanks – Needham

Analysts largely maintain conviction: Needham and TD Cowen reaffirmed Buy ratings and raised/maintained price targets ($33, $35), highlighting improving utilization, margin recovery and AI/data?center tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target tweaks: B. Riley trimmed its target slightly from $35 to $33 but kept a Buy — a modest adjustment rather than a shift to caution. Benzinga Note

Analyst target tweaks: B. Riley trimmed its target slightly from $35 to $33 but kept a Buy — a modest adjustment rather than a shift to caution. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper color on margins, backlog and end?market demand if you want to dig into management commentary. Yahoo Finance Highlights

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper color on margins, backlog and end?market demand if you want to dig into management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported as zeros in some feeds (likely data artifacts) — not actionable as shown.

Short?interest data reported as zeros in some feeds (likely data artifacts) — not actionable as shown. Negative Sentiment: Q4 surprise adjusted loss: Cohu reported an adjusted loss of $0.15/sh vs. consensus +$0.07, which triggered investor selling despite the revenue beat. Fool Article

Q4 surprise adjusted loss: Cohu reported an adjusted loss of $0.15/sh vs. consensus +$0.07, which triggered investor selling despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near?term guidance: Q1 revenue was guided to $115M–$129M (consensus ~ $120.2M) and EPS guidance was not clearly provided, increasing uncertainty around near?term profitability. Zacks Coverage

Cautious near?term guidance: Q1 revenue was guided to $115M–$129M (consensus ~ $120.2M) and EPS guidance was not clearly provided, increasing uncertainty around near?term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: The surprise loss and guidance uncertainty prompted a sharp intraday sell?off and heavy volume, driving the stock lower on the day. Investing.com

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.