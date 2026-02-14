11,333 Shares in Textron Inc. $TXT Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,018,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 45.8% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 83,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Textron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.73. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.Textron’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

