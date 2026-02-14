Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 184,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,838.40. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $722,374.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,052,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075,752.47. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,392 shares of company stock valued at $44,460,801. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procore Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Zacks: Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Positive Sentiment: Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Press Release / Guidance

Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Benzinga: TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Benzinga: Canaccord

Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Benzinga: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Benzinga: Barclays

Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Benzinga: Stifel

Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Benzinga: BTIG

BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). MSN / KeyBanc

KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson made the largest relative cut and shifted to Neutral — target lowered to $55 with a Neutral rating, a marked downgrade in analyst sentiment that likely pressured the stock despite the beat. Benzinga: DA Davidson

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

