BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 64,668 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after buying an additional 1,614,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $154.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.42.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

