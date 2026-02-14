Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $114.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.42.

GILD opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,086,800. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

