T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.2743 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

