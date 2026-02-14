Short Interest in Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Drops By 25.9%

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 936,137 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 1,263,530 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,841,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,841,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agape ATP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agape ATP Corporation ( NASDAQ:ATPC Free Report ) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agape ATP stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.35. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

