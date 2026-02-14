Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 152,186 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 219,920 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APVO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.16% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $1,439.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from Emergent BioSolutions, the company builds on expertise in protein engineering and translational research to create targeted biologics that engage the body’s immune system.

The company’s core technologies include the ADAPTIR platform, which enables the design of bispecific and multispecific protein scaffolds with customizable binding domains, and the KNOCKOUT platform, which incorporates non-natural amino acids to enhance therapeutic properties such as stability and half-life.

