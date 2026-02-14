Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.58 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 101531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

