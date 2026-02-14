Short Interest in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Drops By 27.0%

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,607,150 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 11,795,858 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,399,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,399,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shopify Trading Up 1.8%

Shopify stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.97.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Q4/Profitable SaaS Article

Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Mizuho Upgrade

Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long?term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. AI Integration Article

Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long?term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. Neutral Sentiment: Loomis Sayles highlighted high?quality, long?growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Loomis Sayles Letter

Loomis Sayles highlighted high?quality, long?growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Buyback Analysis

Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Price Target Moves Benchmark Cut

Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue strength, some coverage highlighted margin strain from AI investment and mixed earnings reactions; the post?earnings pullback reflected investor concerns about valuation and near?term profitability. Margin Strain Article Post-Earnings Reaction

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

