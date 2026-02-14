Pacific Point Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Pacific Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: EPS $0.82 vs. $0.75 est., revenue $2.49B (+28.9% YoY) and record net income; company raised AI revenue targets and issued revenue guidance above Street estimates, supporting the AI-driven growth narrative. Read More.

Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: EPS $0.82 vs. $0.75 est., revenue $2.49B (+28.9% YoY) and record net income; company raised AI revenue targets and issued revenue guidance above Street estimates, supporting the AI-driven growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting price targets and turning more bullish (Wells Fargo, Needham, Rosenblatt among those raising targets/ratings), giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the stock. Read More.

Analysts are lifting price targets and turning more bullish (Wells Fargo, Needham, Rosenblatt among those raising targets/ratings), giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market views Arista as outperforming peers (notably Cisco) by managing supply-chain pressures and capturing hyperscaler AI capex, which supports margin resilience and share gains. Read More.

Market views Arista as outperforming peers (notably Cisco) by managing supply-chain pressures and capturing hyperscaler AI capex, which supports margin resilience and share gains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Arista is diversifying accelerator support: deployments that were ~99% Nvidia a year ago now include ~20–25% AMD — a strategic shift that increases customer options but alters vendor dynamics. Traders note this may be weighing on GPU vendor stocks while benefiting Arista’s flexibility. Read More.

Management said Arista is diversifying accelerator support: deployments that were ~99% Nvidia a year ago now include ~20–25% AMD — a strategic shift that increases customer options but alters vendor dynamics. Traders note this may be weighing on GPU vendor stocks while benefiting Arista’s flexibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity is signaling elevated trader interest/positioning ahead of and after earnings. Read More.

Unusually high options activity is signaling elevated trader interest/positioning ahead of and after earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is rich (ANET trades at a high P/E), and some commentary asks whether the recent run (one-year gains) leaves less margin for error if growth slows. This could temper longer-term upside. Read More.

Valuation is rich (ANET trades at a high P/E), and some commentary asks whether the recent run (one-year gains) leaves less margin for error if growth slows. This could temper longer-term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising component/memory costs are a sector-wide headwind; management says it’s mitigating impacts via purchase commitments, but cost pressure remains a watch item for margins. Read More.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

