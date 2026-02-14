comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,158 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 11,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in comScore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, comScore has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

comScore Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $7.50 on Friday. comScore has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

About comScore

comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company’s analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company’s product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

Featured Stories

