PACK Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $71.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

