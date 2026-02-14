Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.7755 and last traded at $13.7350. 10,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 42,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Orkla Asa Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

