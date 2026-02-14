Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.4450, with a volume of 5745148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Key Headlines Impacting Wendy’s

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 125.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 19,693.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 205.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s



The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

