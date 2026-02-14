CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 135,239 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the January 15th total of 49,831 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 101,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,893. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPSH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

