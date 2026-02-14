Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 1509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AVIFY), commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

