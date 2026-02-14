Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.78 and last traded at $50.1480. Approximately 7,537,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,783,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5,848.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Affirm by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Affirm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

