JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Short Interest Up 164.0% in January

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101,047 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the January 15th total of 38,277 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 111,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 194,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPEM stock remained flat at $65.91 during trading on Friday. 19,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,708. The stock has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings. JPEM was launched on Jan 7, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

