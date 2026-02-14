Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 13707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Lara Exploration Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil. The company also holds interest in the Tocantins gold project in Central Brazil; and the Celesta copper mine and the Fofoca South gold project in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.