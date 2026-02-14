TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $545.11 and last traded at $543.8980, with a volume of 382242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $539.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TopBuild from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.73.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.