ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 484,454 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 243,520 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.01 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

About ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.

ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

