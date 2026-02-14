Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 218 and last traded at GBX 216.50, with a volume of 138827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

