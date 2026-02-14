Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$172.00 to C$200.00. The company traded as high as C$195.39 and last traded at C$195.39, with a volume of 400733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$183.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$196.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$190.38.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,980. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and dividend streak: Coverage highlights Toromont’s Q4 outperformance and its 37th consecutive dividend increase, reinforcing income and growth narratives that support a higher multiple. Article Title

Q4 beat and dividend streak: Coverage highlights Toromont’s Q4 outperformance and its 37th consecutive dividend increase, reinforcing income and growth narratives that support a higher multiple. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its price target from C$196 to C$210, implying roughly a mid?single?digit upside vs recent levels — a bullish signal from a major Canadian bank on execution and margin outlook. Article Title

BMO Capital raised its price target from C$196 to C$210, implying roughly a mid?single?digit upside vs recent levels — a bullish signal from a major Canadian bank on execution and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target from C$180 to C$207, now implying upside versus the recent price and reinforcing institutional confidence in Toromont’s model. Article Title

RBC raised its target from C$180 to C$207, now implying upside versus the recent price and reinforcing institutional confidence in Toromont’s model. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord raised its target to C$200 (from C$172) but that level sits roughly in line/just below the recent trading level, signaling recognition of progress but a more conservative view on valuation upside. Article Title Article Title

Canaccord raised its target to C$200 (from C$172) but that level sits roughly in line/just below the recent trading level, signaling recognition of progress but a more conservative view on valuation upside. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$180 from C$172, but that level implies roughly mid?single?digit downside versus recent trading, suggesting some analysts remain cautious on near?term valuation despite the operational beat. Article Title

Raymond James raised its target to C$180 from C$172, but that level implies roughly mid?single?digit downside versus recent trading, suggesting some analysts remain cautious on near?term valuation despite the operational beat. Neutral Sentiment: For context, Toromont’s fundamentals show solid margins (net margin ~10%), ROE near 18%, trailing EPS of C$1.92 for the quarter and analyst consensus pointing to continued earnings growth — factors supporting a premium multiple but keeping valuations under scrutiny.

For context, Toromont’s fundamentals show solid margins (net margin ~10%), ROE near 18%, trailing EPS of C$1.92 for the quarter and analyst consensus pointing to continued earnings growth — factors supporting a premium multiple but keeping valuations under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management’s outlook and guidance; investors should review margins, backlog, and capital allocation commentary for signals on sustainability of growth. Article Title

The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.5892495 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

