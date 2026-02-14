Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 742728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
