Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 742728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.