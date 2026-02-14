BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 229.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:BHP opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

