Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $793,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

