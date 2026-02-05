Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICLO opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

