Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 72.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Barclays by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 9.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 8.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BCS. Zacks Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $25.28 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 232.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

