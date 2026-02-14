UGI (NYSE:UGI) CAO Jean Felix Tematio Sells 12,840 Shares of Stock

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) CAO Jean Felix Tematio sold 12,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $488,818.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $264,662.64. The trade was a 64.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.24). UGI had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.17%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 34,940.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,576,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after buying an additional 2,568,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,470,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

