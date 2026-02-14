Amphenol (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 515,281 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

