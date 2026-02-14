Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,992. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $339,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. DA Davidson Raises PT

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

