Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 318,593 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 145.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $44,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

TransUnion Stock Up 4.3%

TransUnion stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $101.19.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

