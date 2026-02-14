Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.9688.
KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $24.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday.
Shares of KIM opened at $22.70 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat estimates and FFO was in line with consensus; management said net income and FFO hit the high end of full?year outlook — reinforces operating resilience. Q4 Earnings Transcript Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Occupancy at record highs driven by strong leasing gains — better portfolio fundamentals support rents/NOI and investor confidence in cash flow stability. Reuters: Resilient Leasing
- Positive Sentiment: Capital recycling: management outlined $300M–$500M of planned asset dispositions (some reports say up to $500M) to redeploy into higher-return opportunities and strengthen the balance sheet. This reduces capital intensity and can fund growth or dividends. Seeking Alpha: Asset Disposition Bisnow: Up to $500M Asset Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder income: REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 (annualized yield ~4.7%), which supports income-oriented investors. (Record/ex?dividend dates disclosed by company.)
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook: company gave initial FFO growth targets (roughly 2.3%–4.5%) and updated FY?2026 guidance; guidance confirms steady growth but is modest, so upside is tied to execution and successful asset recycling. Guidance & Growth Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: after recent share strength the stock trades at a mid?20s P/E and above its 200?day SMA; investors should weigh the yield/FFO growth profile vs. peers. Valuation Article
- Negative Sentiment: FFO was only in line with estimates (not a beat) and the 2026 growth guide is modest — if markets were expecting stronger upside, that could temper momentum. Zacks: FFO Meets Estimates
Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.
Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.
