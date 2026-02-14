Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,206,000 after purchasing an additional 294,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWI opened at $200.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $206.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.47.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

