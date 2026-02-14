Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Has $690,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 343,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Stories

