NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Westfuller Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

