Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) General Counsel Paula Tuffin Sells 8,018 Shares

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $229,876.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 42,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,102.29. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Tuffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Paula Tuffin sold 8,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Paula Tuffin sold 8,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $372,480.00.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BETR opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.99. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $94.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BETR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

