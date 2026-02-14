ING Groep NV Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

ING Groep NV cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $246,055,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,956,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,025,000 after buying an additional 4,276,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,039,000 after buying an additional 1,550,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,150,000 after acquiring an additional 704,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 364.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Featured Stories

