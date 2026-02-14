Twin City Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,875,000 after purchasing an additional 503,306 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,086 shares of company stock worth $105,184,255 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.