Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 127.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:NEAR opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

