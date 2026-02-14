SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Stock Holdings Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.