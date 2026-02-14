Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,294 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEX were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,009,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 383,221 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 132.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 635.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.17. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.22.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

