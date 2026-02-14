Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Winmark worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Winmark by 19.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Winmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $455.77 on Friday. Winmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $527.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.