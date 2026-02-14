Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 84,353 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.4% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.