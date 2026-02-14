Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 41.930-42.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2%

EQIX opened at $956.19 on Friday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $792.68 and a 200-day moving average of $789.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $996.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

