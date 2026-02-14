Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 41.930-42.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
EQIX opened at $956.19 on Friday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $792.68 and a 200-day moving average of $789.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $996.23.
In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued strong full?year 2026 guidance (revenue and FFO growth driven by AI data?center demand), which investors favored and which pushed the stock up after the print. Guidance, Not Earnings, Sends Equinix Stock Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Company cited strong bookings that underpin the upbeat 2026 outlook — a confirmation that sales momentum into AI infrastructure is accelerating. Equinix shares jump as bookings drive guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls after the print (JPMorgan to $1,100 overweight; Jefferies to $1,000 buy; Scotiabank to $997; BMO and TD Cowen maintained bullish views), adding institutional support for higher prices. Analyst coverage/price target updates Analyst notes (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 10% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payout $5.16), which supports the REIT income case for holders. Dividend hike and Q4 note (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notices in some feeds show large increases but the reported figures appear to be data anomalies (zeros/NaN); overall short interest remains low versus float and isn’t a major immediate pressure point. Short interest data (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed AFFO/FFO and revenue estimates as expenses rose (FFO $8.91 vs. est. $9.07), which is the reason management had to lean on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Q4 misses (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC issued a shareholder notice encouraging contact about possible claims — a potential legal overhang that could create uncertainty for investors. Shareholder notice (GlobeNewswire)
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
