Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 17,587 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,836,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 398,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 179,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,244,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
