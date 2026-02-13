Reviewing Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) & GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) and GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and GameStop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A GameStop 11.08% 9.75% 5.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archon and GameStop”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GameStop $3.82 billion 2.76 $131.30 million $0.82 28.68

GameStop has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of GameStop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Archon has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameStop has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Archon and GameStop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00 GameStop 1 1 0 0 1.50

GameStop has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.59%. Given GameStop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GameStop is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

GameStop beats Archon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

