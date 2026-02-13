First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.14 and last traded at $99.66. Approximately 91,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 93,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.02.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

