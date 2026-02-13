JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,292 and last traded at GBX 1,292. Approximately 3,492,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,212,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,294.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

